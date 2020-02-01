Vehicle crashed and rolled at FM 1585 and U.S. 62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS is at the scene of a vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US. 62 Saturday morning.
A vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 62 towards Wolfforth.
A windmill company had the road closed down for a windmill transportation truck.
A vehicle tried to turn down an access road at unsafe speeds and went off the roadway.
Minor injuries have been reported.
1 person was transported privately.
Traffic is not delayed at this time.
KCBD is at the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.
