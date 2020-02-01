Vehicle crashed and rolled at FM 1585 and U.S. 62

Vehicle crashed and rolled at FM 1585 and U.S. 62
FM 1585 and U.S. 62 crash (KCBD)
By Harrison Roberts | February 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated February 1 at 11:29 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS is at the scene of a vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US. 62 Saturday morning.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 62 towards Wolfforth.

A windmill company had the road closed down for a windmill transportation truck.

A vehicle tried to turn down an access road at unsafe speeds and went off the roadway.

Minor injuries have been reported.

1 person was transported privately.

Traffic is not delayed at this time.

KCBD is at the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.