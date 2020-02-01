West Texas Chapter of Canine Companions for independence stopped by for a “Pup-date”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday, members of West Texas Chapter Of Canine Companions For Independence stopped by the KCBD studio for a “Pup-date.” Viktoria Haynes and Lionel IV, Divy Sabulgay And Mikuni (or Mickey), and Leah Thye And Bleu stopped by to say hello to their human friends at the station. It’s been a year since we first shared the story about what CCI is doing right here in Lubbock.
Back in October, CCI’s group of students at Texas Tech applied through Texas Tech to start a group on campus that would allow the pups in training to be on campus with the students. Tech approved their application and they formed the “Yellow Caped Raiders.”
Previous story: Service dogs in training now allowed on Texas Tech campus
Since then, the Yellow Caped Raiders group has expanded. Last fall, there were only 3 puppy raisers, now there are 7 total puppy raisers in Lubbock and there are two more on the waitlist.
Viktoria Haynes is raising Lionel IV. She said the yellow caped raider group is getting bigger.
“We’ve completely expanded from we had, literally our meetings would have maybe 10 people in them. And now we had, like 30 people, our room was full... we have to book bigger rooms down because of the interest we’ve had.”
Friday was Lionel’s first official day on campus since it was his 6-month birthday. The Yellow Caped Raiders group has been taking their pups to train amongst all the college students.
“during finals, we go into the library, they have like a dog days like stress therapy dogs and we bring our dogs in so that people can sit de-stress a little bit and come love on the dogs. And then we also do the club fairs on campus. We are going to booth in the free speech area on Texas Tech’s campus just to kind of get the word out there. Once you have all the dogs out there and their vests, it’s pretty easy to draw attention,” said Haynes.
The pups in training are also visiting nursing homes and other businesses around town.
“We’ve been going into the community nursing homes recently, which is great for the dogs because they get to work around wheelchairs, walkers, different levels of ability, as well as just you know, loving on the people and getting pet. It’s great for the residents of nursing homes. So, we’ve been doing that.”
They’re open to visiting others.
“We are more than willing to stop by with our dogs and meeting new people is awesome for them- new environments, different settings and really just helps us with their socialization. So we’re more than willing to stop by with the puppies to be loved on show off some tricks and of course, educate and give some information on canine companions,” said Haynes.
They’re trying to make sure everyone in the community knows about the CCI program.
“We're looking to start reaching different groups of people and the love of communities such as veterans, the DEAF AND hard of hearing, those with developmental disabilities and just different groups to educate on like, service dogs in general. And then those that are eligible- applying for a service dog or for facility dog, and some of the rehabilitation centers here in Lubbock, so we always need extra hands.”
If you want to help out but are not quite ready to raise a puppy, there are many other ways to help out The West Texas Chapter Of CCI.
“The other way that really, really helps us is through our Amazon wish list page. We asked for donations of puppy food, shampoo, conditioner for the dogs, new collars, leashes, and then any kind of grooming supplies, brushes, and of course toys for the dogs. All of us raising are college students as part of the yellow caped Raiders. So with limited college student funds, we always can use help, especially with the bags of dog food,” said Haynes.
CCI is hosting a fundraiser next week.
“Thursday, February 6, we have a GIVE back at Blue Sky all day, and where we’ve been fundraising to help pay for vet bills for the students, bags of dog food, new toys, new leashes and collars and things like that,” said Haynes.
Julie Wilson has been raising Leianne for about a year and a half. On Valentine’s Day, Leianne will return to Irving for training to become a service dog for someone in need.
