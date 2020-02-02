Arctic blast expected Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more day of spring temperatures, then winter returns to the South Plains with arctic air and snow.
Temperatures soared to the mid and upper 70s over the region on Sunday afternoon with scattered clouds and some gusty southwest winds.
Clouds will continue to increase Monday and once again south to southwest winds will gust from 20 to 35 mph over the area. That combination of wind and some sun will guarantee another warm day with highs between 68 to 72 degrees.
Tuesday will bring a 360-degree change in our weather pattern as an arctic cold front moves into the northern South Plains early in the morning and into the Lubbock area between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
That front will bring northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will slowly drop through the day to the 20s by late afternoon.
The high for the day likely occurs early Tuesday as the cold air settles in for the rest of the day.
A strong upper level system will move out of the Rockies into New Mexico on Tuesday and as it moves southeast snow will spread from the west into the South Plains by Tuesday evening and continue through early Wednesday afternoon. With arctic air in place, snow is expected to accumulate and current estimations, which could easily change, will vary from two to five inches across the area. There is the potential for greater amounts in the west and southwest areas in that time period.
In addition, temperatures are expected to drop in Lubbock to the low to mid-teens by Wednesday morning and stay in the upper 20s on Wednesday.
Travel issues are very likely with this storm system beginning Tuesday evening and possibly continuing through Thursday morning.
Prepare now for the major change in temperatures, low wind chills and travel issues and protect pets and pipes. If you turned your sprinklers on in the mild weather, turn them off before Tuesday night.
