Saturday morning fire in Lubbock classified as arson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday morning at 9:45 am units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 814 48th St. for a reported shed fire.
The fire was discovered by a passerby who saw smoke issuing from the structure.
The involved structure was discovered to be a single-story, single-family residential structure located in the backyard of 814 48th St.
Firefighters extinguished the fire that was burning in the bedroom and causing fire damage to the roof.
The cause of the fire is classified as incendiary.
Roland Howell, Jr., 38, and Danniell Shanet Lewis, 35, were arrested nearby for arson.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.
