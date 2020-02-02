Snow To Impact South Plains This Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Groundhog Day forecast will be warm and breezy. A great day for outdoor activities as temperatures return to the mid to upper 70's on the Caprock.
Breezy southwesterly wind speeds and low humidity levels will create conditions favoring the spread of grassland wildfire, so outdoor burning is discouraged today and tomorrow. If you are grilling for the big game be sure to have something nearby to extinguish any sparks or embers that may become airborne to prevent the rapid spread of fire.
Overnight temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 30′s to low 40′s with southerly wind speeds increasing to become sustained between 15-20mph. Monday afternoon will be breezy as wind speeds sustained between 15-25mph gust to 35mph with temperatures in the low 70′s.
A cold front will arrive early Tuesday morning in the northern viewing area and surge south before afternoon. High temperature in the mid 40′s achieved before 10am will drop as the day progresses becoming uncomfortably cold while precipitation chances increase. Freezing rain will turn to snow by late Tuesday and will potentially create icy conditions on roadways for Wednesday morning.
Data suggests that up to a few inches of snow may be expected to accumulate across much of the central South Plains through Wednesday while temperatures remain below freezing.
Travel conditions will likely by hazardous Thursday morning before temperatures rebound into the upper 40′s to low 50′s for Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday temperatures will reach the low to mid 60′s.
Stay weather aware with the free KCBD Weather App at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.