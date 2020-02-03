Children’s Home of Lubbock warns of solicitation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Children’s Home of Lubbock is advising community members of a solicitation for money it is not affiliated with, even though its name is invoked.
Jimmy Moore, President of The Children’s Home, said someone claiming to be with The Children’s Circus Project is calling community members asking for money to purchase tickets on behalf of The Children’s Home.
Moore said The Children’s Home has not requested those ticket purchases be made and has not given permission for the Circus to request them.
Moore said there is no affiliation between the two entities and The Children’s Home has made repeated requests for the solicitation to cease.
Call The Children’s Home of Lubbock if you have any questions. That number is 806-762-0481 ext. 203
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.