1 in custody after standoff near O.L. Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is in police custody after a standoff with police in a house near 31st Street and Avenue N, close to O.L. Slaton Middle School.
Police tweeted just before 2:30 a.m. Monday and said they were responding to that area for a hostage situation. A woman called police and said her husband was threatening her and her children.
Just before 4 a.m. Monday police took the man into custody. There was no indication there was any struggle.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
