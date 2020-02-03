Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man is in custody after a standoff with police this morning.
- Law enforcement was called to the house near 31st Street and Avenue N after a woman said her husband was threatening her and her children.
- Police were able to take the man into custody without incident just before 4 a.m.
Texas Rangers continue to investigate the death of a woman found outside of a home in Abernathy.
- Investigators have not said how the woman died after she was found on Saturday.
- EMS also took a man to a Lubbock hospital after the house caught fire.
Votes will take place in Iowa caucuses today.
- Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the early favorites among voters.
- The Iowa caucuses are the first major contest of the presidential primary season.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the new Super Bowl champions.
- Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes led a comeback in the final quarter of the game after a slow start.
- The Chiefs went on to win 31 to 20 and Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP.
