Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Mahomes Super Bowl MVP after win, Rangers continue to investigate after Abernathy woman found dead, man in custody after morning standoff

By Michael Cantu | February 3, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:21 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man is in custody after a standoff with police this morning.

  • Law enforcement was called to the house near 31st Street and Avenue N after a woman said her husband was threatening her and her children.
  • Police were able to take the man into custody without incident just before 4 a.m.
Texas Rangers continue to investigate the death of a woman found outside of a home in Abernathy.

Votes will take place in Iowa caucuses today.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the new Super Bowl champions.

