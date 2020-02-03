Kansas City and San Francisco tied at halftime 10-10

Kansas City and San Francisco tied at halftime 10-10
LIV
By Harrison Roberts | February 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 7:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers today in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

After the 1st quarter, The Chiefs led the 49ers 7-3 thanks to a 1 yard touchdown run by Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes, came into the game as a 1 1/2 point favorite for the game.

Kansas City has an overall record of 14-4 after an impressive 35-24 victory over Tennessee in the AFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes shined in the AFC Championship.

Mahomes threw for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 53 yards and ran for a touchdown against the Titans.

Although San Francisco was a slight underdog for the game, the 49ers came into the game with a better record than Chiefs at 15-3.

The 49ers are coming off a decisive win in the NFC Championship Game, beating Green Bay 37-20.

Raheem Mostert rushed for an impressive 220 yards and had 4 touchdown in the win over Green Bay.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.