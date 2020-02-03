Kansas City and San Francisco tied at halftime 10-10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers today in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.
After the 1st quarter, The Chiefs led the 49ers 7-3 thanks to a 1 yard touchdown run by Patrick Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes, came into the game as a 1 1/2 point favorite for the game.
Kansas City has an overall record of 14-4 after an impressive 35-24 victory over Tennessee in the AFC Championship game.
Patrick Mahomes shined in the AFC Championship.
Mahomes threw for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 53 yards and ran for a touchdown against the Titans.
Although San Francisco was a slight underdog for the game, the 49ers came into the game with a better record than Chiefs at 15-3.
The 49ers are coming off a decisive win in the NFC Championship Game, beating Green Bay 37-20.
Raheem Mostert rushed for an impressive 220 yards and had 4 touchdown in the win over Green Bay.
