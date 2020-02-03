KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carter, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Carter is a 2-year-old shepherd-pit mix who was brought to LAS in mid-December.
He would be a good fit for anyone with a lot of energy. He’s a big dog, so he’ll need a lot of exercise.
Carter’s adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
