Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER KILLED-TEXAS
Officer killed by vehicle during South Texas traffic stop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driver slammed his vehicle slammed into two police officers during a traffic stop in Corpus Christi, killing one officer and injuring the other. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Friday on State Route 358. Police Chief Michael Markle said Saturday that officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle struck two of the three officers and one of the cars. The two injured officers were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the other was in stable condition. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
STOLEN AMBULANCE-CHASE
Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas has been arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam. Louisiana State Police say officers located 19-year-old Kendall Tyson behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport. Police say she was stopped by slowed traffic near Bossier City. News outlets report medics had discovered the ambulance was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the vehicle wasn't there. Officers say Tyson appeared to have been driving impaired. She was booked in jail. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.
PASSENGERS REMOVED-LAWSUIT
Michigan couple sues airline after getting kicked off flight
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after they were removed from a flight because the airline said the Orthodox Jewish couple smelled bad. Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter kicked off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent. The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit, filed Jan. 28 in a Texas federal court, alleges the agent said he knew Orthodox Jews only showered once per week. The Texas based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating claims that several passengers and crew members complained about Yehuda Adler's odor.
AP-US-VESSELS-COLLIDE-TEXAS-
Bodies of 2 crewmen missing since boat-tanker crash found
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities have recovered from a capsized fishing boat the bodies of two crew members missing since the boat collided with a tanker in dense fog. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were recovered from the fishing boat Pappy's Pride Thursday afternoon. The county medical examiner identified the two as 44-year-old Antonio Robles of Pharr, Texas, and 56-year-old Raymond Herrera of Texas City. Herrera's family has sued the owner of the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune. Norway-based Odfjell SE has denied any liability for the crash in the Gulf of Mexico near the entrance to Galveston Bay. The family accuses the company of failing to operate its tanker safely.
OBIT-BERNARD EBBERS
Bernard Ebbers, ex-CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies
A former telecommunications executive convicted in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history has died. Bernard Ebbers was 78. A family statement cited by WAPT-TV said he died Sunday, just over a month after his early release from prison. Ebbers was the CEO of WorldCom, which collapsed and went into bankruptcy in 2002 following revelations of an $11 billion accounting fraud. He was convicted on securities fraud and other charges in 2005 and received a 25-year sentenced. His early release was ordered in December after a lawyer cited severe medical problems.
AP-US-OIL-WELL-BLOWOUT-TEXAS
2nd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A second worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says the worker died Thursday night at a hospital. Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas. One worker was killed outright. Two workers remain hospitalized. No identities or conditions have been released.
AP-US-POLICE-OFFENSIVE-SOCIAL-MEDIA-POSTS-DALLAS
Dallas officers disciplined for offensive social media posts
DALLAS (AP) — More than a dozen Dallas police officers have been disciplined for making offensive statements on social media, including posts that were bigoted or made light of police violence. The police department announced Thursday that 13 officers would receive punishments, ranging from a written reprimand to unpaid suspension. The officer’s statements were among thousands identified by the Plain View Project as potentially undermining public confidence in police departments around the country. The department says two more cases are still being reviewed and one officer resigned. The Dallas Police Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AP-US-DREADLOCKS-SCHOOL-SUSPENSION
Texas teen who won't cut dreadlocks gets $20K for college
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — A black Texas teenager who was told his dreadlocks violate his high school's dress code is gaining the support of some celebrities as well as $20,000 for college. Eighteen-year-old DeAndre Arnold appeared on an episode of “The Ellen Show” that aired Wednesday. On the show, host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Alicia Keys presented the teen with a check to go toward his college tuition. Arnold says he was barred from Barbers Hill High School because the school said he's violating its dress code. The school says it allows dreadlocks but that it has rules about the length of male students' hair.
AP-US-CHURCH-SEX-ABUSE-TEXAS
Ex-Dallas-area Catholic priest accused of molesting a child
DALLAS (AP) — A 78-year-old former Roman Catholic priest has been accused of molesting a North Texas child in 1989. Dallas police obtained a warrant Tuesday for Richard Thomas Brown, charging him with aggravated assault of a child. Brown is one of five living priests investigated by Dallas police relating to child abuse allegations. Brown is the first priest from the Dallas Catholic diocese to be charged with sexual abuse since Dallas police raided the offices of the diocese last year.
IMMIGRATION COURT-BACKLOG
Government works to ease ballooning immigration case backlog
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — At the headquarters of the nation's immigration courts, the focus is on how to make the immensely strained system more efficient. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is grappling with a backlog that has ballooned to 1 million deportation cases, a years-long wait for hearings and White House pressure. So it is buying real estate for new courts, creating an online filing system, streamlining training and hiring judges. And it still can’t keep up. Its monthly caseload more than doubled last October. James McHenry, who leads the office, says, “We are working on what we can control.”