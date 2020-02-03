Lubbock Police investigate attempted kidnapping in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers are asking for any information related to an attempted kidnapping that happened Sunday evening in East Lubbock.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 2, police were called an area around the 100 block of 34th Street. When they arrived, the 28-year-old female victim told officers an unknown person tried to kidnap her.
The victim said she was walking westbound in the 100 block of 34th Street when she was approached by an unknown person driving in a baby blue Ford Taurus with a red, front driver’s side door. The subject drove alongside the victim and asked her if she wanted a ride. She said she did not and continued walking.
The subject then offered the victim money, which she also declined.
Police say the subject drove next to the victim with the driver’s side door open, as if he was going to pull the victim into the vehicle. The subject then parked his vehicle, exited and began to run toward the victim, causing her to scream and flee.
Two individuals who were outside heard the cry for help, and they went toward the victim. The subject stopped his chase and drove away when he saw the victim was receiving help from the other individuals.
Lubbock Police encourage the public to remain aware of their surroundings. Anyone who sees the subject or has information on his whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
