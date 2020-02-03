Mahomes, Super Bowl MVP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If winning the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, Patrick Mahomes has been named Super Bowl MVP.
After becoming the youngest player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, last year.
On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes became the youngest player to win the Most Valuable Player award in the Super Bowl.
After leading the Chiefs on a valiant comeback, Mahomes is heading to "Disney World" after being named the game’s MVP.
Mahomes had 286 yards through the air with two-touchdowns and two interceptions.
He would also carry the rock nine times for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.