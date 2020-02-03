Spring today, Winter tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect one more mild day before weather conditions turn much colder Tuesday and Wednesday.
A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effect Tuesday at Noon and continue through Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
There is a risk for accumulating snowfall across the South Plains viewing area.
This may create significant travel hazards across the region starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.
Accumulations remain in question, but snowfall totals could range from two to five inches across portions of the South Plains viewing area.
Today will be mild before the cold air moves in tomorrow.
Look for highs to top out in the lower to middle 70’s.
Winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon.
Elevated fire dangers exist Monday afternoon, especially for areas southwest of Lubbock.
Our strong cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing gusty north winds and much colder temperatures.
We may start out in the 40’s Tuesday morning falling into the 20’s and 30’s during the day.
Wind chill values may drop into the teens Tuesday afternoon.
Snow coverage is expected to increase across West Texas Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday.
Models are showing the risk for up to two to five inches of snow for some locations across the South Plains.
Accumulations remain uncertain as always, but the cold air is definitely coming.
