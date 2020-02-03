Tech basketball left off AP poll for second week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second consecutive week Texas Tech’s men’s basketball did not make the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.
The new ranking comes after two highs and lows this week. The team won on Tuesday against West Virgina, 89-91, but lost Saturday to Kansas 78-75 on the road.
Last week the Red Raiders were dropped from the poll following a loss to Kentucky at home.
Baylor is still on top of everyone at No. 1 and Kansas is still at No. 3. West Virginia dropped down a spot to No. 12. No other teams in the Big 12 are on the list.
Tech goes up against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena and visits Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday in Austin.
The Red Raiders are 13-8 on the season and 4-4 in conference play.
See the fill rankings list here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.