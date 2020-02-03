UIL releases list of ’20- ’22 district alignments, classifications

UIL releases list of ’20- ’22 district alignments, classifications
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
By KCBD Staff | February 3, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 9:09 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The University Interscholastic League has released its updated list of district alignments and classifications throughout Texas for 2020-2022.

The new lists, released today, are only for basketball, football and volleyball.

All lists have been posted on the UIL’s website. That can be viewed here.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 sports director is live with coaches from the South Plains who are also seeing these lists for the first time. Watch as he interacts with them and gets their reactions.

UIL Realignment: the landscape for high school athletics changes for 2020-21. It affects every high school. Pete is live at Region 17 talking to area football coaches

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, February 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.