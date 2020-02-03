Winter Storm headed this way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect on Tuesday as a strong cold front and storm system impact the southern U.S.
While it has been another spring-like day on the South Plains tomorrow will bring northerly winds and falling temperatures throughout the day. It’s going to be a day where the “high’ temp will likely occur at midnight. That will happen because an arctic cold front with slam into the area Tuesday morning possibly as early as six am.
So, temps could still be in the 40s prior to the arrival of the cold front, then the temperatures will slowly fall during the day as the front pushes south with winds of 15-25 mph and stronger gusts.
Wind chill temperatures will likely stay in the 20s or low 30s through the day.
While there may be some showers Tuesday evening the snow potential begins Tuesday evening. It will be rain first changing over the snow and increase from the south to the north and northeast. At this time it appears the best potential will be from the northeast areas south to southwest in to the Midland/Odessa region by Wednesday morning.
Snowfall totals may change significantly over the next 24 hours, but as of now the amounts will vary from 2”-4”, possibly more in Lubbock and areas to the south and southeast may receive amounts up to 6”-8”.
Travel issues will develop late Tuesday and continue through Thursday morning and take note that morning low temps on Wednesday and Thursday will fall to between 10-15 degrees.
Take precautions to protect your pets and pipes and turn off sprinkler systems.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.