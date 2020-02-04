Big 12 baseball tournament reportedly moving to Globe Life Field

By KCBD Staff | February 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 10:33 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - Administrators with the Big 12 Conference are expected to announce a venue change for the Big 12 baseball tournament.

It is reported the tournament will be played in Globe Life Field in Arlington, the upcoming home of the Texas Rangers.

News of this was first reported by The Oklahoman. An official announcement is expected to come on Wednesday during a news conference.

This is expected to be a three-year deal with play in Arlington to start in the 2022 season.

The tournament has historically been in Oklahoma City for the last 40 years, mostly at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

This year, Texas Tech’s baseball season will start at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park.

