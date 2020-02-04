City offers web page for updated information on winter weather event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During this winter weather event, the City of Lubbock’s Emergency Communications web page will have updated information regarding important public safety aspects.
This page offers a comprehensive look at this weather event’s timeline of activity, informational graphics, the City’s snow removal routes and more critical resources for citizens to access.
Should any roadways need to be barricaded due to icy conditions, a live map depicting these closures will also be on the Emergency Communications page.
All this information can be found at
