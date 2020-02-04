Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, drivers are urged to be careful on roads as preparations are made for wintry conditions.
- It’s advised not use cruise control. It’s also the law to move over a lane and slow down for first responders who are on the road.
- The Texas Department of Transportation will be out treating roads with a brine solution.
Texas Tech is hoping Patrick Mahome’ Super Bowl win on Sunday will boost enrollment at the university.
- The school has created an ad campaign that says, “from here it’s possible.”
- Tech is hoping to enroll 40,000 students by this fall with the help of the campaign.
One woman from Littlefield is in University Medical Center recovering after a drive-by shooting Monday night.
- Police say someone in an unknown vehicle went to the house and started shooting.
- One bullet hit the woman in the leg. Police are asking for help to find the suspect.
President Donald Trump will deliver the annual State of the Union Address tonight from Washington D.C.
- The White House says the presidents plans to stay uplifting as he lays out plans for the year ahead.
Democrats in Iowa are still working to release caucus results from Monday.
- Technology problems and reporting inconsistencies have kept them from releasing officials results.
- The Iowa Democratic party says the results should be released later this morning as they are being manually verified.
