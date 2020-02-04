Delays: Find out what is delayed today because of winter weather

By KCBD Staff | February 4, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 10:58 AM

(KCBD) - Winter weather is in the forecast starting Tuesday afternoon and going well into Wednesday. Because of that schools and other organizations have issued delays.

A list of delays can be found in this link. Those who wish to provide KCBD NewsChannel 11 with those announcements should email at kcbd-11listens@gray.tv.

A full list of closures and delays can also be found under Closings in the Weather section.

Basketball:

Levelland

  • Levelland Loboettes vs. Canyon now at 4:30 p.m.
  • Levelland Lobos vs. Canyon now at 6 p.m.
  • Levelland will not have freshman games.

Ira

  • Ira vs. Lorrain start with girls game at 5:30 p.m. Boys game will follow.

Slaton

  • Slaton Tigrettes vs. Littlefield now at 4 p.m.
  • Slaton Tigers vs. Littlefield now at 5:15 p.m.
  • There will be no junior varsity games.

Post

  • Post girls varsity vs. Floydada now at 4 p.m. with boys varsity to follow.
  • There will be no JV games.
  • School will be delayed and start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Plainview

  • Varsity girls and JV boys vs. Lubbock High now at 4:30 p.m.
  • Varsity boys and JV girls vs. Lubbock High now at 6 p.m.
  • There will be now boys or girls freshman games.
  • Softball scrimmages against Trinity Christian has been canceled.

Brownfield

  • Varsity girls will start at 4 p.m. with boys game to follow.
  • There will be no sub-varsity games.

Meadow

  • Varisty girls vs. O’Donnell now at 4:30 p.m. with varsity boys to follow.
  • There will be no JV boys games.

Plains

  • Varsity girls vs. Tahoka now at 4 p.m.
  • Varsity boys vs. Tahoka now at 5:30 p.m.
  • There will be no JV games.

New Deal

  • Varsity girls vs. Ralls now at 1 p.m. followed by varsity boys in the main gym.
  • JV boys vs. Ralls now at 1 p.m. followed by JV girls in the back gym.

Olton

  • JV girls basketball in Lorenzo has been canceled.

Snyder

  • Boys soccer in Midland has been canceled.
  • Girls varsity basketball now at 5 p.m. with boys to follow.
  • There will be no sub-varsity games.

Crosbyton

  • Varsity games against Wilson now at 5 p.m.
  • There will be no JV games.

Roosevelt

  • Varsity girls vs. Abernathy now at 4 p.m.
  • Varsity boys vs. Abernathy now at 5:30 p.m.
  • There will be no JV games.

This information will be updated as the day continues.

