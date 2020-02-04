Delays: Find out what is delayed today because of winter weather

(KCBD) - Winter weather is in the forecast starting Tuesday afternoon and going well into Wednesday. Because of that schools and other organizations have issued delays.
A list of delays can be found in this link. Those who wish to provide KCBD NewsChannel 11 with those announcements should email at kcbd-11listens@gray.tv.
Basketball:
Levelland
- Levelland Loboettes vs. Canyon now at 4:30 p.m.
- Levelland Lobos vs. Canyon now at 6 p.m.
- Levelland will not have freshman games.
Ira
- Ira vs. Lorrain start with girls game at 5:30 p.m. Boys game will follow.
Slaton
- Slaton Tigrettes vs. Littlefield now at 4 p.m.
- Slaton Tigers vs. Littlefield now at 5:15 p.m.
- There will be no junior varsity games.
Post
- Post girls varsity vs. Floydada now at 4 p.m. with boys varsity to follow.
- There will be no JV games.
- School will be delayed and start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Plainview
- Varsity girls and JV boys vs. Lubbock High now at 4:30 p.m.
- Varsity boys and JV girls vs. Lubbock High now at 6 p.m.
- There will be now boys or girls freshman games.
- Softball scrimmages against Trinity Christian has been canceled.
Brownfield
- Varsity girls will start at 4 p.m. with boys game to follow.
- There will be no sub-varsity games.
Meadow
- Varisty girls vs. O’Donnell now at 4:30 p.m. with varsity boys to follow.
- There will be no JV boys games.
Plains
- Varsity girls vs. Tahoka now at 4 p.m.
- Varsity boys vs. Tahoka now at 5:30 p.m.
- There will be no JV games.
New Deal
- Varsity girls vs. Ralls now at 1 p.m. followed by varsity boys in the main gym.
- JV boys vs. Ralls now at 1 p.m. followed by JV girls in the back gym.
Olton
- JV girls basketball in Lorenzo has been canceled.
Snyder
- Boys soccer in Midland has been canceled.
- Girls varsity basketball now at 5 p.m. with boys to follow.
- There will be no sub-varsity games.
Crosbyton
- Varsity games against Wilson now at 5 p.m.
- There will be no JV games.
Roosevelt
- Varsity girls vs. Abernathy now at 4 p.m.
- Varsity boys vs. Abernathy now at 5:30 p.m.
- There will be no JV games.
This information will be updated as the day continues.
