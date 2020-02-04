HBU, SLU meet in conference play

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 85.9 points per game and allowed 96.6 points per game against Southland opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 77.6 points scored and 101.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 32.6 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.