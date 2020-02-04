Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have hired James Click as their new general manager. The team made the announcement Monday. The Astros took the Tampa Bay Rays executive and put him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training. Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros. The AL champion Astros hired Dusty Baker last week as their new manager. Click spent the last three seasons as the Rays' vice president of baseball operations.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State 73-67. MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears, who are 9-0 in Big 12 play. That's the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011. Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats, who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105. Leonard's one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one. Lou Williams made a pair of free throws for the Clippers, and Mills' half-court heave came up short at the buzzer. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan had 26 for the Spurs.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic for the third straight game. Doncic has a sprained right ankle. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points for Indiana.
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau helped chase Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the Dallas Stars beat New York 5-3. Johns and Comeau scored 4:04 apart in the second period and Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, which improved to 30-18-4 with its second straight win. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots. Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored first period power-play goals for the Rangers, and Brendan Lemieux added another on a man-advantage in the third.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas 69-58. Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks, who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State. Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns, who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.
HOUSTON (AP) — Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals. Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals of the tournament later this week in Carson, California. Eight teams are playing in the tournament, which will determine the region's two berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Oregon would be the four top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. The NCAA has provided its first snapshot of the top 16 teams in the tournament field. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20. The initial reveal has five Pac-12 teams hosting the opening two rounds. The committee will do one more top 16 reveal on March 2. The bracket will be unveiled on March 16.