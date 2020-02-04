2 High School students injured in wreck as snow started falling in Olton

2 High School students injured in wreck as snow started falling in Olton
Olton crash (Source: Olton Enterprise)
By Harrison Roberts | February 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:34 PM

Olton, Texas (KCBD) - At least two teenagers have suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision at Fourth and Main St. in Olton earlier today.

A 17-year-old was transported by Olton EMS to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

A 16-year-old suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Lamb County Health Care in Littlefield.

At 1:15 p.m., a Littlefield ambulance had arrived at the scene.

The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Snow was falling in Olton at the time the collision occurred. Northbound Main Street was closed.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was on scene at 1 p.m.

Others responding to the collision included Olton Police Department, Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association, Olton Volunteer Fire Department and Littlefield Ambulance.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.