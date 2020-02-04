KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Robin Hood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Robin Hood, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Robin Hood is a 2-year-old blue heeler-pit mix who got to the shelter in December.
He would probably work best as an only-dog in the house.
Robin Hood’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 4, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
