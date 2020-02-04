LCU names Cary new biblical studies dean

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University has named Jeff Cary as its new dean for the College of Biblical Studies.
He will take the spot of Jesse Long, who stepped down from the dean’s position to go back into teaching full-time. Cary has worked with LCU since 2006 and has been the interim dean since June.
Cary is a 1995 graduate of LCU and has a Ph.D in theology from Baylor University.
Additionally, David Fraze was named by LCU as its new endowed chair in the area of Youth and Family ministry by the university.
“Our college really is a close family, and we are thankful for a deepening sense of belonging among our alumni and the friends God has brought us as we continue to cooperate with God in the vocation of forming students," Cary said. “The world is in great need of well-formed young people who are wholeheartedly committed to the mission of God’s reconciling love in this world. We remain firmly and energetically committed to that mission and eagerly look forward to how God will continue to bless and expand the impact of LCU’s Smith College of Biblical Studies.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.