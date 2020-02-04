Littlefield resident injured after drive-by

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Littlefield resident is recovering inside University Medical Center in Lubbock after being shot in the leg during a drive-by Monday night.
The Littlefield Police Department was called out at 11:27 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of East 7th Street. The gunshot victim said she was in bed when an unkown vehicle drove through a nearby alley and shot at her house multiple times.
One of the bullets hit her in the back of the right leg. The shooter drove off and was not found by police.
After emergency responders arrived, the woman was taken to UMC. She is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
Littlefield PD is asking anyone with information to speak to Sgt. Steve Farley or Detective Samuel Garcia at 806-385-5161. This information was provided by Littlefield PD on its Facebook page.
