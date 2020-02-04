Lubbock Impact handing out food tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact will be handing out food tonight, Tuesday February 4.
Food will be handed out to the public from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Pedro’s Tamales and the South Plains Food Bank will be providing the food for the event.
The free food will be in preparation for the cold and inclement weather this week.
Soup kitchen guests and others whose pantries are limited are invited to pick up food during this time.
The TTUHSC Free Clinic and Lubbock Impact anticipates being open on Wednesday, however further announcements will be provided Wednesday.
Lubbock Impact is located at 34th St. and Boston Ave.
