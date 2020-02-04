Lubbock man indicted for arson, charged with burning girlfriend’s home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged by a grand jury with arson after he allegedly attempted to burn down the duplex where his girlfriend lived.
According to the police report, on January 19, 50-year-old Ira Jay Horton was told by his girlfriend that she wanted him out of her house in the 1600 block of 38th Street.
The victim told police she had been dating Horton for about six months and he had been staying with her.
In the report, she told investigators Horton became angry and stated: “If I can’t live here, you or no one else will.”
The victim told investigators Horton had accused her of cheating before, including threats saying he would kill her and then kill himself.
The report says both of them left the home around noon. The victim told police she went to the laundromat, but shortly received a call from her sister saying her house was on fire.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the fire, crews arriving found smoke and flames from the front side of the duplex and the carport area. After being told a child may have been inside, firefighters searched the home, but found no one inside. Crews extinguished the fire and waited for investigators.
The neighbors who called 911 told investigators they saw someone they believed to be the victim’s boyfriend enter the carport area, and then leave the duplex 15 minutes before they were alerted to the fire.
Investigators surveyed the home, finding smoke staining in the carport, bedrooms and bathroom. The living area was completely burned.
The report states fire patterns showed the point of origin of the fire, noting the strong smell of gasoline in the northwest corner of the home.
Liquid pour stains were noted on the bed in the master bedroom, where a bottle of lighter fluid and Liquid Plumb’r were found.
An arrest warrant for Horton was obtained on January 21, and he was taken into custody.
He currently remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.
