Morton man arrested after 7-hour stand-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cochran County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department tactical team, arrested a suspect Tuesday following a seven-hour stand-off.
Tyrone Harrison, 43, of Morton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a man armed with a knife, stabbing pillows and saying he was hearing people in the room.
Deputies and investigators arrived and determined Harrison was a threat to himself and other members of the family, according to Cochran County Sheriff Jorge De La Cruz.
They attempted to take the man into custody and Harrison resisted arrest by displaying a knife and swinging it around, said De La Cruz.
The sheriff said a taser was deployed and had no effect on Harrison.Harrison then barricaded himself inside a bedroom, De La Cruz said.
Deputies secured the scene and requested assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department negotiator and tactical team.
After about seven hours of negotiations with no success, the sheriff said the tactical team was able to make entry into the bedroom and take Harrison into custody without injuries or further incident.
Harrison was transported to the hospital for evaluation and was subsequently charged for aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest. His bonds had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.
