SFA looks to extend streak vs Nicholls St.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonels have scored 72.2 points per game and allowed 67.7 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.9 points scored and 73.4 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 39.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.