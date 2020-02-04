TxDot pre-treating roads ahead of wintry weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT crews were out this morning pre-treating roads before the wintry weather comes through.
Loop 289, Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 have all been treated with a brine solution and crews continue to work on US 84 and US 6282.
TxDOT said they started preparing early to make sure all of their equipment is functional and they are ready to respond.
TxDOT’s Dianah Ascencio said TxDOT began thinking about the winter season back in September.
“To make sure that our vehicles and our equipment are working properly,” Ascencio said.
They have checked their supply of brine solution and rock salt.
“Then, we just wait,” Ascencio said.
Once the storm hits, TxDOT is ready.
“Everything from the windshield wipers to the lights to the salt spreaders,” Ascencio said.
Ascencio said when the weather changes, so do the driving conditions.
“We want to make sure that folks are driving to conditions,” Ascencio said.
That means slowing down, not using cruise control and giving yourself extra time to get to your destination.
“By all means,” Ascencio said, “if you don’t have to be on the roadway when we have snowy conditions or icy conditions, please stay home if you can.”
Ascencio said crews are prepared to plow snow if necessary.
“Make sure you give our workers and our crews enough room to do their job,” Ascencio said.
The City of Lubbock is also pre-treating roads and has equipment ready to respond if necessary.
You can check road conditions at drivetexas.org.
