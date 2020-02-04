Winter Storm Warning issued for Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A significant change in our weather is getting underway. It likely will be the snowiest and coldest period this winter so far. Heavy snow is possible and hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop.
There may be some spotty light rain this morning. There may be some light snow or a snow-rain mix over the northwestern viewing area (the Littlefield, Muleshoe, etc. area). I’m not expecting any ice or snow on roads through this morning. Pavement, however, may be wet. Some light accumulation will be possible over the northwestern viewing area this afternoon.
Otherwise it will be cloudy, breezy, and cold - and getting colder. Temperatures will be falling through the day. And through the night.
Precipitation chances will increase gradually this afternoon, likely beginning as spotty light rain. In the northwestern viewing area the precipitation will quickly change to snow, or even begin as snow.
Snow is likely tonight. Amounts remain difficult to pin down, but based on this morning’s data, here’s what we think is the potential:
1 to 3 inches over the far northwestern viewing area;
2 to 5 inches central areas (this includes Lubbock); and
5 to 9 inches in the southern and eastern viewing area.
That said, due to a high probability of heavy snow bands, there may be significantly more in localized areas. Hazardous road conditions are likely and may impact travel, especially Wednesday morning’s commute. While precipitation is expected to end late tomorrow, poor road conditions may linger through Thursday morning.
At the time of this post, a Winter Storm Warning (issued by the NWS, the National Weather Service) will be in effect this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon for nearly the central (including Lubbock), southern, and eastern KCBD viewing area.
A Winter Weather Advisory (issued by the NWS, the National Weather Service) will be in effect this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon for the remainder of the KCBD viewing area.
This means the Winter Storm Watch, which was in effect, has been replaced. The watch was issued well in advance of the storm, giving you a heads up of what weather might (and likely would) be coming. The warning indicates winter weather is imminent in and near the area.
Later this morning I’ll update this post with a video including maps which show the areas and more.
For the latest on warnings, watches, and advisories, take advantage of our Interactive Radar on our Weather Page here and in our free KCBD Weather App. You control the view, including where you want to look and how close. You can zoom all the way into street level.
Make sure you can see the winter highlights, including warnings, by selecting the “Winter” icon under “Alerts” (access through the menu icon in the lower right). Tap/click on the shading (on the radar) for more detail.
You can get a forecast for any location, any time, here on our Weather Page (as well as in our Weather App). Change the location to your point of interest. Please keep up with the latest!
Air travel delays and road condition reports are at your fingertips with links for both near the top of the Weather Page. Always drive to conditions.
Winter weather driving reminders from KCBD TV and TXDoT:
• Always buckle up – every person, every ride. Wearing a seat belt is one of the best safety protections in any kind of weather.
• Before hitting the road, check DriveTexas (link noted above) or call 800.452.9292 for road closures.
• Listen to current weather forecasts.
• Prepare your vehicle for winter driving by checking its antifreeze, battery, tires, windshield wipers, and lights, including brake lights and blinkers.
• Let others know your route and expected arrival time, building in extra time for delays.
• Put together an emergency roadside kit to keep in your vehicle, just in case. This should include water, snacks, blankets, jumper cables, etc.
• Slow down and increase the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. It can take twice as long to stop on wet roads and even longer on icy roads.
• Do not use cruise control, which may cause you to lose control on icy surfaces.
• Brake gently, applying slow, steady pressure to test traction.
• Approach turns, bridges and shaded spots slowly. If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go, and then steer in that direction.
• Keep a safe distance from snowplows, other TxDOT vehicles, and emergency responders.
• Use low beam headlights and fog lights, if you have them. Do not use high beams (bright lights).
• Slow down and do not drive faster than your field of vision. Use windshield wipers and the defroster to maximize visibility.
• Increase your following distance to ensure enough room for stopping. Avoid sudden stops.
• Use the right edge of the road or roadside reflectors as a guide. If you cannot see, pull off the road completely — preferably at a rest area or truck stop — and turn on your hazard flashers immediately.
