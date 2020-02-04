Winter Storm Warning until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday for the South Plains viewing area.
Heavy snow is expected to develop southwest of Lubbock this evening and overnight tonight.
Models project snow to move into the area from the southwest between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.
Snow may continue through the overnight hours. Models are suggesting most of the South Plains viewing area will see 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight tonight.
Heavier pockets of snow could accumulate up to 5 to 8 inches, favoring areas from Lubbock to the south and east.
Road conditions will likely deteriorate later tonight and Wednesday morning as temperatures plunge into the middle and upper teens by daybreak.
Wind gusts to 25 to 30 mph could create areas of blowing snow which could reduce visibilities to less than a mile at times where heavy snowfall occurs.
Travel conditions could become very difficult later tonight and this may continue through much of the day Wednesday as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 30’s Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials are encouraging everyone to slow down as weather conditions are expected to worsen tonight between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.
Road conditions are likely to remain hazardous overnight through midday Wednesday.
