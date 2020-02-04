Wolffarth Elementary students get to be “Doctors for a Day”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About 40 students at Wolffarth Elementary may be talking about this for a very long time.
The hope is that their lives were changed when they were invited to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to be a “Doctor for a Day”.
Briget Hyde is a medical student and President of the The Student National Medical Association, which sponsored the event. She says, “For us, it was really important to sew the seeds while they are young. So we thought it would be good to start with 5th graders because that’s when they start thinking about what they want to do with their future.”
What might have seemed scary at first became a hands-on learning experience with the medical students making an effort to make it fun too.
Alfred Kankam, a first year medical student, says they used clever ways to help the kids remember important details about the cardiovascular system. He says, “We just showed them - ‘Always Party Til Midnight’ which shows where the valves are of the heart so you can learn them best.”
Something else they wanted these kids to learn is that doctors today come in all colors and at the Texas Tech school of medicine right now, there are more women enrolled than men.
Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the TTU School of Medicine, says, 'We’ve told them 'Hey, this is the place where we make doctors - all kinds of doctors."
Dr. Berk reinforced what Javier Tamayl, a 5th grader, said he learned from his grandma, “My grandma has always pushed me out of my boundaries and pushed me to do stuff I didn’t think I could do.”
But for most of the 40 who became a “doctor for a day”, the idea was to open a door they never thought would open.
Dr. Berk adds, “We are trying to give them an enthusiasm for the possibility that ‘Hey, you can be a doctor.’”
