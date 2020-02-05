Arrington: Trump’s speech showed economic strength of U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCBD) - Facing the end of an impeachment trial and tension throughout Washington D.C. President Donald Trump kept topics of his State of the Union speech upbeat.
Among the many topics in his speech, the president spoke on his “great American comeback,”referring to economic gains.
“I think there was a sense of a brighter and more hopeful future for Americans because there are more job prospects,” Jodey Arrington, District 19 representative from Lubbock said after the speech.
Arrington was among the many Republicans in Congress who had a favorable view of the president’s speech.
Many Republicans even chanted “four more years,” as Trump made his Tuesday night speech.
“America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,” Trump said. “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back.”
Arrington called the president a result-oriented commander in chief, and said results of his economic policy have been spectacular.
“Nobody can argue what’s happening in our economy and the boom in our economy," Arrington said. "And he made a point that the lower income folks are the ones who are benefiting the most in terms of household income.”
