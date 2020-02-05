Buckner Lubbock hosting teen pregnancy conference, Feb. 8

Buckner Lubbock is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children and families. Buckner Lubbock is an extension of Buckner International, which was founded in 1879 in Texas and today serves people in the United States and internationally through a variety of programs designed to protect children and build strong families. Programs in Lubbock include Buckner Foster Care and Adoption, Buckner Family Pathways for single parents, youth transition programs, and the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock, West Texas’ first Family Hope Center, which opened on March 7.