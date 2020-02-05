Buckner Lubbock hosting teen pregnancy conference, Feb. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is hosting a free teen pregnancy conference on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1510 South Loop 289.
The conference will help educate children and families in the community on topics including reproductive health, consent and hygiene.
From their news release:
"With a focus on online safety, consent talk, body talk and effective ways to talk about health choices regarding reproductive health and hygiene, this conference is designed for parents and children ages 10-15. The event will teach participants the necessary tools to navigate communication between parents and children about the changes that happen in adolescence."
The conference is free to attend, and childcare, snacks and lunch will be provided. Early registration is not required at this time.
The event is hosted in collaboration with the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension, along with the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition, First Care Health Plan, Superior Health Plan, Texas Health Steps, Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Star, MCH Family Outreach, United way Lubbock Area, Community Health Centers of Lubbock, Hub city Outreach Center, First Care and LogistiCare.
Buckner Lubbock is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children and families. Buckner Lubbock is an extension of Buckner International, which was founded in 1879 in Texas and today serves people in the United States and internationally through a variety of programs designed to protect children and build strong families. Programs in Lubbock include Buckner Foster Care and Adoption, Buckner Family Pathways for single parents, youth transition programs, and the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock, West Texas’ first Family Hope Center, which opened on March 7.
Buckner International’s programs include foster care and adoption, family transition programs and community-based family preservation programs. Buckner also provides humanitarian aid and crisis relief to poverty-stricken children and families. Learn more and get involved at Buckner.org/Lubbock.
