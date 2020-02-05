2 charged with capital murder after child’s death

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland couple is currently in police custody because of the death of a 2-year-old boy who was abused.
Samantha Mathis and her boyfriend Robert Garza were arrested by police Tuesday after they brought the child to the emergency room of Levelland Covenant Health. After interviewing the couple, police learned Mathis had beaten the child before bringing him to a hospital.
Because of the severity of his injuries, the child was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where he later died.
Levelland police started an investigation and brought in the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Protective services interviewed the boy’s 4-year-old brother and found he had also been abused and was taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.
Both Mathis and Garza have been charged with capital murder. Additional charges for the two are pending.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.