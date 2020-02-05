How the City of Lubbock keeps residents safe with the Emergency Operations Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Emergency Operations Center was activated as of Tuesday afternoon. The groups that congregate during emergencies, some pre-planned events, and natural disasters get together in a strong building adjacent to Fire Station Number 2.
It’s in this building the city gets ready to tackle problems on a bigger scale.
It’s in this building where multiple agencies like Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire and Rescue, LP&L, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, school and hospital representatives, and more worked on Tuesday afternoon during the calm before the storm in Lubbock.
"An emergency can be defined in a bunch of different ways. It can be anything from the winter weather we're experiencing now, which isn't quite an emergency right now but could turn into something larger,” said Allison Matherly, a public information officer with the Lubbock Police Department.
Coordination, communication, resource allocation, tracking and information collecting are all being done in the EOC. Inside, they monitor traffic cameras at major intersections to get an idea of outdoor conditions, which crews are relaying to them. They also listen to scanners, and they keep track of the weather.
"So we get all of the decision-makers into one building and to just in a few rooms where they're able to communicate extremely efficiently in scenarios that might arise, so it could be handling the closing of a road or a crash that's going on or something like that."
There's always a back up plan at the EOC. The building is fed from two separate utility substations and they have an emergency generator.
With the winter weather making its way to Lubbock, they're at a level of increased readiness.
Rob Keinast, the LFR deputy chief, says there are many important inter-agency discussions.
“To give an example, it can be a severe weather event and we send an engine on a powerline down and LP&L is sitting right next to us and we're giving them information that our crews are on the scene relaying to us in the EOC. LP&L has the information right there and they're dispatching the right resources to mitigate that powerline down,” said Keinast. "So those commanders can pick up the phone, talk on the radio, and talk to the EOC and instantly get two-way info so we can give them the info they need and they can give us the information we need."
Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson and LPD Public Information Officer, Allison Matherly, encourage the public to head to the city’s emergency communications page to find snow plow routes, the activation level, the impact the weather is taking on roads.
Atkinson also encourages the public to drive to conditions, drive on major roads where snow plows go through, and slow down.
