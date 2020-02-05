Ice reported on major roadways throughout South Plains

(KCBD) - Drivers should be extra caution when driving throughout the South Plains today. A road conditions map shows ice and snow building up on most highways in the area.
In Lubbock, all major highways going in and out of the city have ice on them, along with the entirety of Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the roadways and treating those areas.
Highway 84 also reports icy roadways up to the area in-between Slaton and Southland. There is also a lot of ice build-up near Muleshoe.
The longest stretch of highway with the most ice and snow is on Highway 87, past the Lamesa area. All major roadways going in and out of Lamesa is reported to have ice.
So far, there are no major power outages related to the winter weather.
