KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hannibal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hannibal, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hannibal is a 1-year-old pit mix who has been with the shelter since November.
He gets along well with children and is a very energetic puppy.
Hannibal’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Feb. 5, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Robin Hood
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.