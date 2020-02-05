Lubbock man indicted, charged with mail, identity theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men who led police on a chase through Lubbock into Crosby County were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday.
29-year-old David Allvord of Las Vegas, NV has been charged with evading in a vehicle. He is now out on bond of $91,000.
38-year-old Yousef Darvishzad of Lubbock was indicted on a
charge of fraud use/possession of identities. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Darvishzad is charged with stealing mail from dozens of people, including bank information, debit cards, credit cards, bills, mortgage information, negotiable instruments, post cards, donation information, LP&L bills.
Court documents say he was found with between 10 and 50 items of identifying information.
Police say were seen throwing out mail and packages during the chase back on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
