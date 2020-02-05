Man charged with murder connected to Abernathy house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Randy Lee Downs, 71, of Abernathy has been charged with murder in connection to the house fire in Abernathy last weekend.
The Texas Rangers were called in to assist with the investigation.
Officials discovered a woman deceased in a car in the driveway of the house.
The female was later identified as Linda Daily Downs, of Abernathy
Mr. Downs was located inside the home and was trying to light it on fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and Mr. Downs was taken to the hospital and treated for a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
Mr. Down’s has booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for Murder.
We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.
