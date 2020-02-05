Red Raiders get big win over Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders knocked off Oklahoma 69-61 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech trailed by 1 at the half but outscored the Sooners 39-30 in the second half.
TJ Holyfield led the Red Raiders with 21 points.
Kyler Edwards added 17.
Jahmi’us Ramsey tallied 13 and Davide Moretti chipped in 11.
Big win for the Red Raiders who move to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 halfway through the conference schedule.
Last year the Red Raiders were 5-4 at the conference turn and they went on the win the Big 12 and make the Final 4, advancing to the National Championship game.
The Red Raiders are at Texas 3pm Saturday
