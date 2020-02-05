Snow-packed and icy roads this morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through this afternoon for all but the far northwestern KCBD viewing area. Anticipate hazardous winter driving conditions, which may vary over short distances, and be extra cautious throughout the day.
In Lubbock, all major highways going in and out of the city have ice on them, along with most of Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The TXDoT Road Conditions Map indicates ice and snow on most highways in the area.
Highway 84 also reports icy roadways up to the area in-between Slaton and Southland. There is also a lot of ice build-up near Muleshoe.
The longest stretch of highway with the most ice and snow is Highway 87 south of Lubbock into the Permian Basin. All roads in and out of Lamesa are reported to have ice.
For TxDOT Highway conditions, the Flight Status board at the Lubbock Airport, and a full list of closures and delays, use the links for each near the top of the Weather Page (after closing this story).
As of this post, no major power outages have been reported.
Snow is likely this morning across much of the KCBD viewing area. For Lubbock most of the snowfall will be light, but occasionally moderate snowfall is possible. For the southeastern viewing area snowfall at times will be moderate to occasionally heavy. Snow showers will taper off from west to east this afternoon, though may linger into early evening over the far eastern viewing area.
Today otherwise will be cloudy, breezy, and cold.
Drive to conditions.
This story was last updated at 6:49 AM and will be updated throughout the day.
