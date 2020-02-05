WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

Lubbock police are searching for a variety of theft and vehicle burglary suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | February 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 4:33 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a variety of theft and vehicle burglary suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

Wanted Wednesday (Feb. 5)

It's time for a Wanted Wednesday! Can you help us identify these suspects? First up we have a female suspect at J.C. Penny stealing items. Next, a male suspect broke into a vehicle that was parked outside a hotel and stole a firearm. After that, we have three male suspects break into vehicles early in the morning. Last but not least, we have a male suspect walk into Target and leave with three unpaid vacuums. Do you recognize him? If you have any information, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward.

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

First, police are searching for a woman seen stealing items from J.C. Penny at 6002 Slide Road on Dec. 19 at 5:50 p.m.

Next, they're looking for a male suspect who broke into a vehicle in a hotel parking lot at 4703 North Loop 289 and stole a firearm. This suspect drove a gray Ford Edge or Explorer.

Next, three male suspects were seen breaking into vehicles at 4801 South Loop 289 on Jan. 3 around 3:25 a.m.

Finally, a male suspect stole three vacuums from Target located at 7302 University Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. He drove a silver Ford F150 pickup.

If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

