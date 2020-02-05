WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

It's time for a Wanted Wednesday! Can you help us identify these suspects? First up we have a female suspect at J.C. Penny stealing items. Next, a male suspect broke into a vehicle that was parked outside a hotel and stole a firearm. After that, we have three male suspects break into vehicles early in the morning. Last but not least, we have a male suspect walk into Target and leave with three unpaid vacuums. Do you recognize him? If you have any information, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward.