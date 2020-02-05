WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a variety of theft and vehicle burglary suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
First, police are searching for a woman seen stealing items from J.C. Penny at 6002 Slide Road on Dec. 19 at 5:50 p.m.
Next, they're looking for a male suspect who broke into a vehicle in a hotel parking lot at 4703 North Loop 289 and stole a firearm. This suspect drove a gray Ford Edge or Explorer.
Next, three male suspects were seen breaking into vehicles at 4801 South Loop 289 on Jan. 3 around 3:25 a.m.
Finally, a male suspect stole three vacuums from Target located at 7302 University Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. He drove a silver Ford F150 pickup.
If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
