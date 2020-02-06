Area athletes sign letters of intent

February 5, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - National Signing Day was a snow day locally. With school cancelled all over, signing ceremonies were postponed until tomorrow.

However, some areas had school and athletes were able to put pen to paper.

Plainview:

Peyton McNutt: Southwestern Oklahoma State University (football)

Abernathy:

Miles Keith: Eastern New Mexico University (football)

Petersburg:

Colby McWilliams: Hastings College (football)

Carli Russell: Hastings College (football operations)

Congrats to the athletes, their families, coaches and communities.

