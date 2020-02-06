Area athletes sign letters of intent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - National Signing Day was a snow day locally. With school cancelled all over, signing ceremonies were postponed until tomorrow.
However, some areas had school and athletes were able to put pen to paper.
Plainview:
Peyton McNutt: Southwestern Oklahoma State University (football)
Abernathy:
Miles Keith: Eastern New Mexico University (football)
Petersburg:
Colby McWilliams: Hastings College (football)
Carli Russell: Hastings College (football operations)
Congrats to the athletes, their families, coaches and communities.
