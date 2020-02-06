Football coach admits to having sex with student

CORRECTION: Our first draft identified Flores as a former Whitharral basketball coach but this was incorrect. He was the head football coach at Whitharral. KCBD regrets the error.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gregory Austin Flores, a former Whitharral football coach, has pleaded guilty to attempted use of interstate facilities to transport information about a minor.
According to federal court documents, Flores admitted that in Dec. 2017, he knowingly attempted to initiate conversations with Jane Doe, who was 16 years old at the time, to solicit her to engage in sexual activity. He believed she was 15 years old.
In August 2019, Whitharral school administrators learned of the relationship between Flores and the student after other students were overheard discussing the situation. Whitharral officials then notified law enforcement.
Documents say Flores approached Doe during a high school basketball game and they talked about the game. Flores got her number to let her know who won the game. The next morning, the student saw Flores did send her a text with the results of the game. During the same timeframe, Flores asked the student if she had a Snapchat account. The two spoke every day and their conversations became more flirtatious.
“Flores would hug [the student] and speak to her often at school,” the court documents note. The documents also say Flores and the student met several times at the Whitharral football field, the local cemetery, an abandoned house and on one occasion at Flores’ house.
The relationship progressed from flirting to a sexual relationship.
“Flores repeatedly requested that [the student] send him nude pictures of herself, which she did on some occasions,” according to the factual resume of the case.
The relationship continued until the school discovered the relationship. Flores repeatedly asked the student to send pictures and to meet him in person but she did not want to continue the relationship and declined his requests.
Flores faces up to five years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000. He also faces a supervised release after his imprisonment of five years to life. If the defendant violates the conditions of supervised release, the defendant could be imprisoned for the entire term of supervised release.
He will also have to register as a sex offender.
