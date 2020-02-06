Black ice remains hazard on major highways

(KCBD) - Black ice and snow could still pose a threat to area drivers coming in and out of the Lubbock-area throughout Thursday morning.
A road conditions map provided by the Texas Department of Transportation still shows ice and snow on most major highways surrounding Lubbock.
The biggest stretch is going south from Lubbock on Highway 87. That could be a problem for drivers heading toward the Tahoka and Lamesa area.
The TxDOT map shows ice and snow going down to areas close to Midland and Big Spring.
Patches of snow and ice are aslo reported on Highway 82, west of Brownfield.
West of Lorenzo and continuing east, there are reports of black ice on Highway 62. Up to an area in-between Slaton and Southland on Highway 84, there is also ice on overpasses and curves.
TxDOT is out in all areas patrolling and plowing.
See that map here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.