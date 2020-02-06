Citizens Tower gets final furniture shipment; employee move-in ‘soon’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All of the furniture has arrived at Citizens Tower, Lubbock’s future city hall. As the facades of the buildings in this new downtown City of Lubbock complex improve, the work inside continues.
“I think it’s something the citizens of Lubbock can be proud of,” Councilman Steve Massengale said. “I think it’s a place where our employees can be productive for our citizens. I think there can be a synergy created when we get all these departments placed back in one building.”
Citizens Tower, which is 11 stories, will house numerous City departments and its more than 450 employees. Some of those floors are almost complete, with furniture and workstation installation nearly finished. Meanwhile, construction continues on other floors.
According to a progress report issued by the City of Lubbock on January 25, employee move-in will happen in stages and was expected to begin, ‘in the coming weeks.’
Employees will be moving in ‘soon,’ according to Massengale.
“There are several things they are waiting on, like data connection to the building,” Massengale said. “The elevators have to be inspected before we can have our life-safety systems checked. We’re at the mercy of an elevator manufacturer and the State to inspect those. Those are some of the things we are waiting on before we can move in and start using the building.”
While the move-in and completion date has been pushed back several times, which Massengale tells KCBD is ‘frustrating,’ the project is still expected to be completed within an overall $64.5 million budget.
“We are proud to say that we are within budget,” Massengale said. “Although the project has been delayed, we are still going to work hard to do it right and make sure it’s a place that people can come do business with the City of Lubbock and be proud of it.”
Citizens Tower and Utility Customer Services Center are the first buildings in the complex to be constructed. The complex will include the Municipal Court, a parking garage and the Lubbock Police Department Headquarters. Completion of the entire complex is expected in 2022.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.